Canada: 26-year-old rescued from Edmonton public art, charged with mischief

Alberta, CanadaEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Apr 17, 2023, 02:41 PM IST

Talus Dome. Photograph:(Twitter)

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services chief Troy Brady told CTV News Edmonton: 'It's definitely a first for me. It's definitely different than what we would typically use it [the jaws of life] for' 

Emergency services were called to rescue a Canadian man who was trapped inside a piece of Edmonton public art made of large shining silver spheres, Canada-based CBC News reported. 

He was charged with one count of mischief after the firefighters helped him to escape the structure and also slapped a fine of $5,000. 

Earlier this month, firefighters were called to the Talus Dome sculpture in Edmonton, Alberta around 8:30pm (local time) to rescue 26-year-old Wakeem Courtoreille. 

Reports three teams of emergency responders, including a technical rescue team from the fire department, spent about an hour and a half removing him from the dome. The Talus Dome is made from 1,000 handcrafted stainless steel spheres. 

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services chief Troy Brady told CTV News Edmonton: "It's definitely a first for me. It's definitely different than what we would typically use it [the jaws of life] for." 

It looked like the man had climbed to the top of the silvery structure and slipped inside through a gap between the balls. A person walking by notices when he shouted for help. 

Connor Schwindt told CBC: "It was kind of like watching a mouse fall into a bucket. He was just kind of running around inside of it starting to freak out because he couldn’t get out." Schwindt is a local resident who witnessed the incident while out running. 

