/When is second round of US-Iran peace talks? Tehran says ‘cen’t set date until we agree on framework’

Iran has not agreed to a second round of negotiations with the US, as per the Iranian media, underscoring continued tensions between Tehran and Washington.

The unnamed Iranian source, cited by Tasnim news agency, said Tehran believes the US put forward excessive demands during recent exchanges and has made the withdrawal of those demands a condition for any further talks. The source added that Iran has communicated its stance to Washington through an intermediary in Pakistan.

“We informed the American side of our non-agreement to a second round through the Pakistani intermediary,” the source said, adding that Tehran is unwilling to engage in prolonged negotiations that do not yield concrete results.

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‘Until we agree on the framework’

Separately, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said no date could be set for further discussions until both sides agree on a basic framework.

“Until we agree on the framework, we cannot set the date,” Khatibzadeh said, stressing that any agreement must safeguard Iran’s rights under international law. He added that Iran would not accept being treated as an exception or being asked to abandon its legal rights.

Khatibzadeh also aimed at US messaging, criticising President Donald Trump for inconsistent communication. Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a diplomatic forum in Antalya, he said the American side “tweets a lot, talks a lot”, describing the messaging as at times confusing and contradictory.