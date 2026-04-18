/Iran 'reviewing' US proposal as Trump says 'Tehran cannot blackmail us on Strait of Hormuz'

After the talks held in Pakistan failed to yield any result, Iran on Saturday (April 18) said it is reviewing new proposals from the United States delivered through Islamabad. However, a response from its side is yet to be issued an is under consideration.

“In recent days, with the Commander of the Pakistani Army in Tehran as a mediator and intermediary, new proposals have been put forward by the Americans, which the Islamic Republic of Iran is currently reviewing and has not yet responded to,” Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said in a statement.

The statement further said that its negotiating delegation "will not make even the slightest compromise, retreat or leniency, and will defend with all its strength the interests of the Iranian nation".

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Iran cannot 'blackmail us'

While the United States President Donald Trump while speaking at an event in the White House on Saturday warned Iran against any "blackmail" on Strait of Hormuz, after Tehran declared the strategic waterway once again closed.

"We're talking to them. They wanted to close up the strait again -- you know, as they've been doing for years -- and they can't blackmail us," Trump said.

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Early today, IRGC said the Strait of Hormuz has now “returned to its previous state”. The move, according to IRGC is being taken due to US’s continuing blockade of Iranian ports.

"Every breach of promise by America will be met with a fitting response. As long as the passage of vessels from Iranian origin to Iranian destination remains under threat, the status of the Strait of Hormuz will remain in its previous state. By the will of Allah," IRGC said.