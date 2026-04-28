/WHCD shooting: Why was FBI chief Kash Patel not on suspect’s target list?

Following the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, investigators are trying to determine why the gunman excluded FBI Director Kash Patel from his alleged manifesto targeting members of US President Donald Trump’s administration. This comes after his manifesto surfaced, which outlined “rules of engagement”. In the manifesto, 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen wrote that his primary targets were the administration officials, without naming them. However, he did write “except Patel, naming the FBI chief.

The New York Post reported, citing law enforcement sources, that Allen’s writings suggest he deliberately avoided targeting law enforcement personnel. He wrote that agencies such as the Secret Service and police were to be engaged only if necessary and preferably non-lethally. This has led investigators to theorise that Patel’s exemption may be linked to Allen’s stated reluctance to attack law enforcement figures.

Another theory considered whether Allen excluded targeting Kash Patel, as he is Hindu. Allen’s ideological views have indicated that he is “pretty anti-Christian”, the report added. Although officials stressed that any such motive remains speculative. Authorities said that the suspect is not cooperating, complicating efforts to determine his precise reasoning.

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Allen has been charged with attempting to assassinate the president, along with firearms-related offences. Prosecutors say he opened fire at the Washington Hilton during the high-profile gala attended by senior officials and media figures. One law enforcement officer was struck in a bulletproof vest during the incident.

In federal court, Allen made an initial appearance facing charges that could result in life imprisonment if convicted. Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed that the suspect has so far refused to assist investigators.

Meanwhile, Patel praised the swift response of the Secret Service and other agencies, crediting them with preventing a mass-casualty attack.

The FBI was “grateful to the United States Secret Service, the Department of Homeland Security and our inter-agency partners... for swiftly jumping into action” at the event. “That should be celebrated by every single American. They did exactly what they were trained to do. They stopped a massive attack,” he added.