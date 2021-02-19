WhatsApp announces updated policy, reiterates 'committed to privacy'

Reiterating its commitment to the privacy of users, WhatsApp announced an update in its terms of services and privacy policy related to businesses and customers on the instant messaging platform.

"Our commitment to your privacy isn't changing. Your personal conversations are still protected by end-to-end encryption, which means no one outside of your chats, not even WhatsApp or Facebook, can read or listen to them," said WhatsApp in a statement.

The new features of the platform include customers, who can message businesses to ask questions, make purchases, and get information and simplification of the layout of the Privacy Policy, making it easier for users to navigate.

WhatsApp further added that neither it nor Facebook can see the content shared by a user with family and friends, including personal messages and calls, shared attachments or locations.

"We do not retain your messages in the ordinary course of providing our Services to you. Instead, your messages are stored on your device and not typically stored on our servers. Once your messages are delivered, they are deleted from our servers," said the messaging platform in its new privacy policy."

Safety, security and integrity are an integral part of our Services. We use information we have to verify accounts and activity; combat harmful conduct; protect users against bad experiences and spam; and promote safety, security and integrity on and off our Services, such as by investigating suspicious activity or violations of our Terms and policies, and to ensure our Services are being used legally," it added.

Additional privacy features, such as setting messages to disappear and controlling who can add a user to groups, give you an added layer of privacy, mentioned WhatsApp.

This roll-out is announced days after the Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to Facebook and WhatsApp and sought their response on a plea challenging WhatsApp's latest privacy policy, which was introduced in January this year in India.