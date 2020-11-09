What's next for Donald Trump? Here's his story in five Q&As

Donald Trump is still technically the President of the United States. But numerically, Trump has lost his next term in office.

With 214 votes, he's far away from winning the majority of votes in the electoral college. With an empty official calendar, and no plans to concede, over the last two days, Trump has been busy playing golf, and denying the results. His deputy, Mike Pence is chairing a coronavirus task force meeting. Instead, the president's campaign is trying to see if it's possible for Trump to hold rallies, to bolster his claims that the election has been stolen.

Here’s the story of Donald Trump in five questions and answers.

1. What are Trump's options?

Conceding is Trump’s most practical option, gracefully beginning the procedure of transfer of power. He can start by making the traditional call to the president-elect.

But Donald Trump says he's won the election, and that his second term has been stolen.

So Trump is challenging the result. He will go to court, and will file lawsuits. Over the weekend, Trump released a statement which read: “The simple fact is this election is far from over. Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated”.

Option number 1: Trump can ask for a recount.

The rules are different for each state. In Wisconsin, for example, a candidate can ask for recount if the margin is less than 1 percentage point.

In Georgia, the margin must be in less than 0.5% of the votes cast. In Pennsylvania, there is an automatic statewide recount if the margin between the candidates is less than 0.5%.

Are recounts normal? Between 2000 and 2019, there were 5,778 statewide elections. The number of recounts - 31. Only 3 of those recounts resulted in a reversal of results.

Option number 2: Trump's campaign can convince the judges that some ballots have been cast illegally.

For that they would need evidence. Trump's team has already filed several lawsuits in battleground states, and some of them have been rejected.

2. What are the lawsuits facing Trump?

There is an ongoing criminal investigation into Trump and the Trump organisation. Additionally, there is the allegation of tax evasion, whereby Trump could face a criminal prosecution by the US Department of Justice.

New York's Attorney General, Letita James, has an ongoing tax fraud investigation into Trump and the Trump organisation. Trump is also facing a defamation case, whereby he was sued by former Elle magazine writer - E Jean Carroll, who has also accused Trump of rape.

Trump is also facing a lawsuit by reality show contestant Summer Zervos, who has also also accused Trump of kissing her against her will.

As President, Trump was immune from prosecution for criminal offences, but this cloak of immunity will disappear on January 20.

3. What are the powers of a lame duck president. In other words, a president who is on his way out. What can he do?

Trump can use the next two months to create serious trouble for the Biden administration. He can declassify sensitive information, and he could order missile strikes or withdraw troops. He can also issue pre-emptive pardons for himself and his family. Bill Clinton issued scores of pardons on his last day in office. The list included his brother, and the husband of one of his fundraisers.

4. What are Trump's aides saying?

Reports say there is a clear divide in Trump's inner circle. One side is asking him to concede defeat, and the other is asking Trump to fight on.

The First Lady Melania Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner have reportedly advised the president to accept defeat. But his sons Donald Trump Jr., and Eric Trump want him to fight on.

Then there are also prominent Republicans like senator Lindsay Graham and house representative Kevin Mccarthy who want Trump to not give up.

5. What about the rumours of First Lady - Melania Trump seeking a divorce?

According to Daily Mail, Melania is “counting the minutes until divorce” Reports also say that Melania burst into tears when Trump won the race to the White House in 2016.

A recent book claimed that she waited 5 months before relocating to the White House. She apparently was negotiating a post-nuptial agreement to give her son Barron an equal share of the Trump fortune. Donald Trump and Melania have been married for 15 years.