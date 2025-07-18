/What's Chronic venous insufficiency? How dangerous is Donald Trump's disease? Symptoms

US President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, the White House said on Friday. The diagnosis was revealed days after his heavily bruised hand and swollen legs were noticed by social media users. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that the 79-year-old leader, who is the oldest person ever to assume the presidency, was also suffering from discoloration of his right hand -- a condition attributed to "tissue irritation from frequent handshaking". His health, however, was described by presidential physician Sean Barbabella as "excellent".

Leavitt said Trump had been suffering from mild swelling in his lower legs. Ultrasound tests “revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70.”

What's chronic venous insufficiency?

Chronic venous insufficiency is a condition characterized by damaged leg veins that fail to keep blood flowing. The condition is common in older adults, said Dr Matt Heinz, an internist and hospitalist from Tucson, Arizona.

This is caused when the vein valves become less effective.

"It comes with age, gravity, and obesity doesn't help if that's a condition that people suffer from. I know the president's been losing some weight, though, so I think that’s probably a little better," he said.

The condition doesn't pose a serious risk to Trump, because there is no evidence of arterial disease.