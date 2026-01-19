/What is 'Type 096 submarine'? China’s new 6,000-mile range missiles sub could target US without leaving home waters

China has unveiled the most significant upgrade to its undersea nuclear capability with the unveiling of the Type 096 Tang-Class ballistic missile submarine on January 14. This move is seen as a potential shift in the balance of power beneath the oceans, introducing new strategic uncertain territory. Featuring a larger displacement, improved stealth and longer-range missiles, the Tang-Class represents a sharp break from China’s earlier approach to nuclear deterrence.

For decades, the United States and Russia have dominated the sea-based component of the nuclear triad. However, China now appears closer than ever to matching its capabilities at sea, following sustained growth in naval production and major advances in submarine engineering.

The Type 096 submarine

According to Chinese state media, the Type 096 has a submerged displacement estimated between 15,000 and 20,000 tonnes, placing it squarely in the strategic category of the US Navy’s Ohio-class and upcoming Columbia-class submarines. The increase in size signals a change in design priorities, as Chinese engineers have reportedly overcome earlier constraints related to reactor performance and internal space that limited the use of advanced noise-reduction technologies.

The submarine is said to feature raft-mounted machinery, hull isolation systems and a propulsion design aimed at minimising acoustic signatures during patrols. Analysts cited by Army Recognition have likened the Type 096 to Russia’s Borei-class submarines, suggesting that Russian technical support may have helped accelerate China’s progress in vibration and noise control.

According to a report in the South China Morning Post, the Type 096 is expected to carry up to 24 JL-3s, and is likely to be quieter still, and equipped with more advanced sensors and weapons. In addition, the pressurised water-cooled nuclear reactor drives the propulsion system of the vessel, which powers a single shaft via a steam turbine arrangement.

Reports indicated that modern power plant elements, along with better vibration dampening, offer improvements in submerged speed and stealth performance. Additionally, the use of quieter propeller technologies or pump-jet propulsion can reduce a vessel’s acoustic signature.

These features are designed to help the submarine operate undetected in contested waters. Equipped with six 533 mm torpedo tubes, the forward section of the hull provides added offensive capability beyond its nuclear arsenal. The submarine can deploy wire-guided, high-speed Yu-6 torpedoes, giving it a strong conventional defence option.