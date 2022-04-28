What is Salmonellosis, the bacterial disease affecting Europe, US?

According to the World Health Organisation(WHO), Salmonella typhimurium has been found in chocolate products in Belgium.

The UN health body said 151 genetically related cases were suspected to be linked to "implicated chocolate products" now found in eleven countries including the US.

What is Salmonellosis?

It is a disease caused by non-typhoidal Salmonella bacteria. WHO says most human infections are caused by two serotypes of Salmonella - typhimurium and snteritidis.

What are the symptoms?

The disease causes fever, abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhoea. The symptoms are visible 6-72 hours after digestion of contaminated food and water. The illness reportedly lasts 2–7 days with mild symptoms usually seen.

The UN cautioned that in some cases especially among the elderly and children the dehydration could become severe and life-threatening.

What is the animal influence?

Salmonella bacteria can be found in pigs and poultry including in cats, dogs, birds and turtles. It can reportedly pass through the food chain and can make its way to the human food service.

How does Salmonellosis spread in humans?

The disease spreads in humans through the consumption of contaminated food of animal origin namely eggs, milk, meat and poultry. It also spreads through person-to-person transmission through the faecal-oral route.

