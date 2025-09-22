/what is ransomware? EU cybersecurity agency confirms reason behind disruption at European airports

Several European airports faced long delays and flight cancellations on Friday (Sep 19) after a cyberattack hit a service provider that runs check-in and boarding systems of several airports. Major airports like London Heathrow, Brussels, and Berlin reported problems, and passengers were issued an advisory to check their flight status before travelling. According to the EU’s cybersecurity agency ENISA, the issue was caused by a ransomware attack on a service provider, Collins Aerospace. ENISA said in a statement that they are aware of the ongoing disruptions but cannot share more details for now.

“ENISA is aware of the ongoing disruption of airports’ operations, which were caused by third-party ransomware incident. At this moment, ENISA cannot share further information regarding the cyberattack,” the ENISA agency said in a statement.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Which airports were affected?

London Heathrow, Brussels Airport, and Berlin Airport were among the worst-hit airports due to this attack. At Brussels Airport alone, at least 10 flights were cancelled and 17 were delayed. According to a BBC report, aviation regulator Eurocontrol advised airlines to cancel half their flights to and from the Brussels airport on Saturday because of the incident.

What impact did cyber attack have?

The cyberattack disrupted check-in services, delayed flights, and caused cancellations through the weekend at major European airports. Collins Aerospace, owned by defence giant RTX, said in a statement to Reuters that it was aware of “cyber-related disruption” to its Muse software. The type of ransomware has also been identified by the EU’s cybersecurity agency ENISA.

What is ransomware?