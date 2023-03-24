Threat of radioactive tsunami: How is North Korea planning to use it to destroy enemies?

It seems the joint military drills between South Korea and the United States have greatly riled the North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. North Korea is now flaunting its diverse range of nuclear weapons, including a newly launched underwater drone that can create super-scale radioactive waves in water. Pyongyang claims its new nuclear drones will not only destroy enemy ports but also disrupt the naval operations in the target area.

What is radioactive tsunami?

North Korea has recently unveiled and test-fired its drone system, which is being dubbed “Haeil” or Tsunami. It is designed to create massive radioactive waves through submarine explosions. North Korean state news agency KCNA said, “This nuclear underwater attack drone can be deployed at any coast and port or towed by a surface ship for operation."

Watch: Kim Jong Un calls for nuclear attack readiness

The agency claimed that Kim Jong-un went home “greatly satisfied” after the drone was successfully tested. The drone specialises in sneaking up on enemy fleets before producing an underwater explosion. The waves generated after such an explosion are called a radioactive tsunami.

When did North Korea test-fire its tsunami drone?

The nuclear tsunami drone was launched earlier this week off the coast of Riwon County in South Hamgyong Province. It reportedly cruised underwater for 59 hours at a depth of 80 to 150 metres. The drone detonated after reaching the target location. North Korea also launched four strategic cruise missiles affixed with mock nuclear warheads.

Will North Korea deploy tsunami drones against its enemies?

KCNA said the North Korean leader expressed his will to “make the U.S. imperialists and the South Korean puppet regime plunge into despair for their choice.” However, experts are looking askance upon the hefty claims being made by the country regarding its advanced tsunami drones.

Firstly, it is not confirmed whether North Korea has developed miniature versions of nuclear warheads that can be fitted on smaller weapons, like drones. Secondly, there is no indication that the drones are deployment-ready. However, experts have warned against downplaying the rising nuclear threat emanating from Pyongyang.

Ankit Panda, senior fellow at the U.S.-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, was quoted by Reuters as saying, “the weapon's operational concept was similar to Russia's Poseidon nuclear torpedoes, a new category of retaliatory weapon meant to create destructive, radioactive blasts in coastal areas.”