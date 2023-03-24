North Korea tests underwater nuclear drone capable of unleashing 'radioactive tsunami'

North Korea as per state media reports published on Thursday has tested an underwater nuclear drone that is capable of unleashing a "radioactive tsunami," which could destroy enemy naval vessels and ports. The new weapon system, as per reports, was deployed during the drills that the nation conducted from Tuesday to Thursday. Blaming joint military drills by South Korea and the US for driving tensions in the Korean peninsula to an "irreversibly dangerous point," the nation said that this required Pyongyang's forces to "gird themselves for an all-out war and bolster up its nuclear force both in quality and quantity on a priority basis."

As per KCNA news agency, the North Korean military deployed the weapon system dubbed "Haeil", or tsunami, which is capable of setting off a "super-scale" destructive wave.

The North Korean drone reportedly cruised for 59 hours and 12 minutes at a depth of 80 to 150 metres (260-500 feet).

"This nuclear underwater attack drone can be deployed at any coast and port or towed by a surface ship for operation," reported KCNA.

Kim Jong Un, the North Korean supreme leader, "guided" the drills and said that the exercise should serve as a warning to the United States and South Korea.

"He expressed his will to make the US imperialists and the South Korean puppet regime plunge into despair for their choice through the high-profile demonstration of the powerful war deterrence," KCNA said.

Additionally, KCNA verified that North Korea launched cruise missiles on Wednesday that were equipped with "test warheads simulating a nuclear warhead." This exercise served as a demonstration of another military attack ability and confirmed the dependability of control devices and detonators in a mid-air explosion.

(With inputs from agencies)

