What is nuclear non-proliferation treaty that Iran hints at exiting amid tensions with Israel? WION Explains

Iran on Monday said that its parliament was preparing a bill that could push the Islamic Republic towards exiting the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

This comes amid heightened tensions with Israel and one day after the UN nuclear watchdog's Board of Governors declared Tehran in breach of its obligations under the NPT. This was the first such declaration by the UN nuclear watchdog in nearly two decades. Iran’s government responded by denying the allegations, accusing the IAEA of political bias and reaffirming its commitment to NPT safeguards.

What is Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty?

The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which came into effect in 1970, was established to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons, promote disarmament, and ensure the right of all signatories to access nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. The treaty identifies nuclear-armed states as those that had manufactured and detonated a nuclear device before January 1, 1967—namely the United States, the United Kingdom, France, China, and Russia. Under NPT, these five countries agreed to gradually reduce their nuclear arsenals. A total of 191 nations are party to the NPT. India, Pakistan and Israel are non-signatory to NPT.

The NPT does not establish an outright ban on nuclear weapons for all of the countries that have joined it, nor does it include any detailed provisions stipulating how and when disarmament should take place



The NPT includes an "escape clause" in Article X, allowing any state to withdraw if extraordinary events threaten its national interests, provided it gives three months' notice to other signatories and the UN Security Council. The treaty is reviewed every five years, with the next review conference scheduled for 2026.

Iran and NPT

Iran has been a non-nuclear-weapon signatory to the NPT since 1970. It maintains that its uranium enrichment program is for peaceful energy purposes, although Western countries and Israel suspect Iran of seeking nuclear weapons capability.

Amid escalating tensions with Israel, Iranian officials have hinted at the possibility of withdrawing from the treaty, although no formal decision has been made. The government has acknowledged a parliamentary bill under discussion but clarified that any action will be coordinated with legislative authorities. "In light of recent developments, we will take an appropriate decision. Government has to enforce parliament bills but such a proposal is just being prepared and we will coordinate in the later stages with parliament," the ministry's spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said during a press conference.

Notably, Iran has been under international nuclear sanctions since 2006 for failing to halt its enrichment program. A 2015 agreement (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) between Iran and six world powers, including the US, offered sanctions relief in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear activities. However, America withdrew from the deal in 2018 under President Donald Trump, reimposing sanctions. Since then, Iran has been accused of violating the NPT and the non-cooperation with the IAEA. A new deal was under negotiations between Iran and US, after Trump came to power this year, however, it is in jeopardy after Israel struck nuclear sites in Iran on June 15.