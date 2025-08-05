/What is Legionnaires’ disease? Know as two deaths reported in New York - Check it's possible symptoms

Health officials in New York City on Monday (Aug 4) have confirmed that two people have died and at least 58 others have fallen sick due to an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in the Harlem area. The outbreak has been tracked since July 25 in central Harlem and nearby neighborhoods. The identities of the people who died have not been released yet. A statement from the city’s acting health commissioner, Dr. Michelle Morse, advised people that anyone in the affected area with flu-like symptoms should contact a doctor as soon as possible.

“Legionnaires’ disease can be effectively treated if diagnosed early, but New Yorkers at higher risk, like adults aged 50 and older and those who smoke or have chronic lung conditions, should be especially mindful of their symptoms and seek care as soon as symptoms begin.” said Morse, according to Guardian.

According to the New York City health department, “Legionnaires’ disease can be caused by plumbing systems where conditions are favorable for legionella growth, such as cooling towers, whirlpool spas, hot tubs, humidifiers, hot water tanks and evaporative condensers of large air-conditioning systems.”

What is Legionnaires’ disease?

Legionnaires’ disease is a serious lung infection (a kind of pneumonia) caused by Legionella bacteria. The illness from this disease does not spread from person to person.

This bacteria usually grows in warm water and can be found in places like cooling towers, hot tubs, humidifiers, water tanks and parts of large air conditioning systems.

Symptoms to watch for

According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms of Legionnaires' disease start about 2 to 10 days after contact with the bacteria and often begin with these symptoms.

Fever (can be 104°F or higher)

Headache

Muscle pain

Later symptoms can include

Cough (sometimes with blood)

Chest pain

Shortness of breath

Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea

Confusion or changes in mental state