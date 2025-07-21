/What is 'go-around' in aviation? Here's how Delta flight pilot dodged mid-air collision with B-52 bomber

A Delta regional jet was forced to make an "aggressive maneuver" on July 18 while approaching Minot, North Dakota, to avoid a possible mid-air collision with a B-52 bomber, according to the pilot. The Delta Airlines flight DL3788 was travelling between Minneapolis-Saint Paul (MSP) and Minot International Airport (MOT) when the incident took place. Meanwhile, Minot also has an Air Force base that operates B-52 bombers.

What is a ‘go-around maneuver’?

A go-around maneuver is a process in which a pilot decides to abort the landing of an aircraft before touchdown and instead takes the aircraft back into the air to attempt a different approach or divert to an alternative airport.

The pilot may initiate this process during an unstable approach, like the wrong speed, altitude, or alignment. It is also used while other aircraft or vehicles are on the runway or during bad weather.

How did the Delta flight pilot avoid a mid-air collision?

According to A2Z Aviation, the pilot stated that air traffic controllers instructed the flight to alter its course due to insufficient separation from another aircraft ahead on the same path. When the crew followed the instructed course change, they discovered a military aircraft on a converging path.

Later, the pilot explained during a public gathering that turning behind the bomber was the safest choice, as there was no prior warning about military traffic.

The pilot emphasised that such incidents are highly unusual, especially given that Minot Air Force Base is equipped with radar, yet no warning was issued about the presence of the bomber in the airspace, reports A2Z Aviation. It remains uncertain how near the two aircraft came to one another or whether any cockpit alarm was triggered, warning the pilots about an upcoming collision.