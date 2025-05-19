US former president Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, his office said in a statement on Sunday (May 18).

The disease is the most common cancer affecting males. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for every 100 males, 13 will develop prostate cancer at some point in their lives. Although, all men are at risk of having prostate cancer, age is a crucial factor in this disease. The prostate is located just near the bladder and in front of the rectum.

According to the American Cancer Society, prostate cancer that appears very abnormal is given the highest grade, Grade 5. A Gleason score can go up to 10, showing how serious Biden’s condition is. A prostate cancer termed as "aggressive" based on the stage and grade.

"The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians," Biden's office said.



This came after Biden a small nodule was found in prostate after which Biden was evaluated.

After the announcement came, US President and Biden's political rival Donald Trump said he was "saddened" by the news.