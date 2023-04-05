What are trends reshaping governments across the world? This report shows

With the world still coming to terms with the changing landscape in a post-Covid world, a new report has highlighted the nine trends that are reshaping how governments deliver solutions to the common citizen. Titled 'Government Trends', the report has been published by the Deloitte Center for Government Insights’ and it goes in great depth into the paradigm shifts driving these changes.

The report states that COVID-19 was a major catalyst in increasing the collaboration between governments and agencies across the sectors.

“The unifying theme of the 2023 Government Trends report is ‘dissolving boundaries. COVID obviously flipped a variety of orthodoxies on where and how you work, and from what we’ve seen for the most part, these trends have continued," William Eggers, the report’s lead author was quoted as saying by Nextgov.

Out of the nine trends, five are cross-cutting - meaning the governments are actively working to eliminate obstacles in key areas such as data-sharing, tackling funding crises, tailoring the public services by pooling resources and using innovative back-office operations.

As for fluid government workforce models, the report states that there has been an attempt to get rid of the bureaucracy which often hampers the hiring of the talented workforce in governmental departments. Additionally, to compete with the private domain, they are inculcating a flexible working environment which would have been largely inconceivable prior to the pandemic.

"To achieve a future-ready workforce, many agencies are embracing flexible models such as internal talent marketplaces, gig work, and on-demand talent. Leaders are replacing traditional public talent models, including detailed job descriptions and positional requirement," the report noted.

More often than not, governments come under criticism for being extremely opaque with the funding of projects. However, after the pandemic, there has been a decisive change.

"Today, more and more governments are moving toward shared funding to incentivise collaboration between agencies," reads the report.

The remaining four trends have been encapsulated under domain-focused trends. Regulation that enables innovation, teaming up to deliver whole health, end-to-end justice and security by the network are the major noticeable trends.

"Governments are actively working toward restructuring complex, multilayered health care systems to deliver integrated patient-centered whole health," the report states.

