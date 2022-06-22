What an idea! Man flouts rules on road to attract cops’ attention for getting his kidnappers held in US

In what may look like a rerun of a Hollywood movie, a man, who was allegedly been kidnapped in the US, used his presence of mind to save himself. The man, who was told to drive by three alleged kidnappers, attracted the attention of police officers by flouting rules in Florida. The man works as a dog breeder and lives in Port St Lucie. He was finally rescued by a highway patrol officer after he drove erratically to get pulled over by the police. Talking about the plan, Martin county sheriff’s office said, “It worked.”

The victim was allegedly kidnapped by three men at his home. These men had posed as dog buyers, the sheriff’s office said. Before the kidnap, the man was also allegedly assaulted and robbed of large amounts of cash. They also moved him as a hostage between several locations for two days.

While shifting him to another location, the men told the victim to drive through Martin county, the police said. When the victim was driving, he saw a highway patrol officer and violated rules to get his attention. And as intended, the cop stopped his vehicle. But the victim could not say that he was being kidnapped by the three men, who were sitting in the back seat. He “had a look of despair” as the officer only gave him a warning.

To get the attention of the cop again, the man used a “hand motion”. This time, the officer told the victim to step out of the car. At this moment, the victim informed the officer that he was being kidnapped. The cops then took three men into custody and recovered guns, knives and a large amount of cash from the vehicle.

