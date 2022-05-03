West should stop weapons supply to Ukraine: Putin to Macron

Amid the war in Ukraine war, Russian President Vladimir Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron that the West should halt weapons supply to Kyiv.

The Russian president accussed Ukraine of not being "serious work" on ending the war.

"The Russian side is still open to dialogue," Putin told Macron.

Also Read: Russia attacks Azovstal steel plant with artillery and planes

Meanwhile, UK PM Boris Johnson while addressing the Ukraine Parliament said his country would be sending $376 million worth of military aid to the country.

"This is Ukraine's finest hour, that will be remembered and recounted for generations to come," Johnson told Ukraine's Parliament.

"The so-called irresistible force of Putin's war machine has broken on the immoveable object of Ukrainian patriotism and love of country," Johnson said echoing former prime minister Winston Churchill's wartime speech.

Watch: Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Moscow resumes strikes on Mariupol steel plant

The UK had earlier said it would be sending e armoured vehicles which can fire missiles including anti-tank missiles, air defence systems and explosives.

The UK will also reportedly send Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) to Ukraine. Reports claim Britain is also reopening its embassy in Kyiv.

The development comes even as Russia continues its assult in on the Azovstal steel plant with artillery and planes.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE