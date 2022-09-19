West mulling to table resolution at UN against China’s abuses in Xinjiang

Western leaders are currently discussing whether to table a resolution at the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) for an independent probe into human rights abuses by China in Xinjiang, the Guardian has reported.

A meeting of the Human Rights Council (HRC) started last week in Geneva and will end on October 7.

A lot of options are being considered apart from the draft resolution for an independent inquiry. For example, talks are also on for calling a special session of the HRC to discuss the Xinjiang issue.

However, there is a possibility of the draft being defeated even before it reaches the discussion table, as China has already mobilised its allies.

On Tuesday, the Chinese ambassador in Geneva issued a statement, backed by 30 countries, accusing the UN rights office of acting without a mandate and warning of the exaggeration of “an existing trend to western polarisation and politicisation of human rights”.

Chinese ambassador Chen Xu said that any resolution is condemned to defeat.

The HRC has 47 member states, and according to the Guardian, only eight of the 30 signatories to the Chinese missive are the voting members.

Experts believe that a call for an independent probe may not see the light of the day as around 14 would be backing the draft, while roughly 15 to 18 nations supporting China’s stance.

The latest maneuverer by the Western leaders follows a report published by the outgoing UN human rights commissioner, Michelle Bachelet, on her last day in office– 31 August – saying that there was clear evidence of crimes against humanity committed by China during its suppression of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang province.

This is for the first time that the UN came out with such a report making allegations against China.

The report claimed to have found evidence of systemic discrimination, mass arbitrary detention, torture, and sexual and gender-based violence.

(With inputs from agencies)

