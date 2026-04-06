/West Asia war | Two Indian-flag vessels carrying LPG have safely transited Strait of Hormuz

During the inter-ministerial press conference on Monday (Apr 6), Mukesh Mangal, the Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, noted that all seafarers in the conflict-affected region are safe. The US-Israel joint military operation has created a global energy crisis, with the Strait of Hormuz taking the centre stage. Most oil trade from West Asia passes through this region, and with that, the crude per barrel has gone above $115.

Mangal said, "All Indian seafarers in the region are safe. No incidents involving Indian-flag vessels have been reported in the past 24 hours. In the past two days, two Indian-flag vessels, Green Sanghvi and Green Asha, carrying LPG, have safely transited the Strait of Hormuz.”

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“16 Indian-flagged vessels are present in the Western Persian Gulf region, carrying 433 Indian seafarers...The Ministry is continuously coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions, and maritime stakeholders to ensure seafarer welfare and uninterrupted maritime operations,” he added.