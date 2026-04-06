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West Asia war | Two Indian-flag vessels carrying LPG have safely transited Strait of Hormuz

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Apr 06, 2026, 18:24 IST | Updated: Apr 06, 2026, 18:26 IST
West Asia war | Two Indian-flag vessels carrying LPG have safely transited Strait of Hormuz

West Asia war | Two Indian-flag vessels carrying LPG have safely transited Strait of Hormuz Photograph: (Credit: AFP)

Story highlights

Amid the West Asia conflict, two Indian-flagged vessels, Green Asha and Green Sanvi, have safely transited the Strait of Hormuz carrying critical LPG cargo. A major win for India’s energy security as crude prices hit $115.

During the inter-ministerial press conference on Monday (Apr 6), Mukesh Mangal, the Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, noted that all seafarers in the conflict-affected region are safe. The US-Israel joint military operation has created a global energy crisis, with the Strait of Hormuz taking the centre stage. Most oil trade from West Asia passes through this region, and with that, the crude per barrel has gone above $115.

Mangal said, "All Indian seafarers in the region are safe. No incidents involving Indian-flag vessels have been reported in the past 24 hours. In the past two days, two Indian-flag vessels, Green Sanghvi and Green Asha, carrying LPG, have safely transited the Strait of Hormuz.”

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“16 Indian-flagged vessels are present in the Western Persian Gulf region, carrying 433 Indian seafarers...The Ministry is continuously coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions, and maritime stakeholders to ensure seafarer welfare and uninterrupted maritime operations,” he added.

Two Indian-flagged LPG carriers have exited the Persian Gulf, according to LSEG & Kpler ship-tracking data. A third vessel remains west of the Strait of Hormuz, according to Mehr news agency

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

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