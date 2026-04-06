/IRGC intel chief Majid Khademi killed in US-Israeli strike

Another IRGC leader killed in US-Israeli strikes, Iranian state media confirmed the death of Majid Khademi, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) intelligence organisation, marks a significant moment of transition within Iran’s security apparatus.his passing on Monday but offered no details regarding the cause or circumstances. Khademi, who assumed leadership of the organisation in 2022 following the high-profile ousting of Hossein Taeb, occupied one of the most powerful and secretive roles in the Islamic Republic.

His tenure was defined by a focus on counter-espionage and the suppression of domestic dissent, particularly following the widespread civil unrest and various reported sabotage attempts on nuclear and military facilities. Under his watch, the IRGC Intelligence Organisation operated as a parallel intelligence body to the Ministry of Intelligence, often taking the lead on matters of national security and the detention of dual nationals.

The lack of transparency surrounding his death is characteristic of the organisation's clandestine nature, but it inevitably sparks speculation during a period of heightened regional tension. With Iran currently navigating complex geopolitical friction and internal transitions, the appointment of Khademi’s successor will be closely monitored. Analysts suggest that the next chief will likely be a hardline loyalist tasked with maintaining internal stability and countering external intelligence threats as the region remains on high alert.