/'We've lost the keys' to 'Could you change 8 pm to 1 am'? Iran trolls Trump on Strait of Hormuz threat

The Iranian Embassy in Zimbabwe has been responding to Donald Trump's fear tactics and posts with sarcastic comments that have left netizens in stitches. It responded to Trump's latest threat of attacking power plants and bridges in Iran if it doesn't open the Strait of Hormuz by saying, "We've lost the keys." Trump has threatened dire action if the crucial waterway is not opened by 8 pm Tuesday. The embassy also took a jibe at the deadline, writing, "8 P.M. is not that good. Could you change it to between 1 and 2 P.M., or if possible, 1 and 2 A.M.? Thank you for your attention to this important matter. I.E.Z." Trump's "Open the F--kin’ Strait, you crazy bastards" post on Truth Social has triggered shock and awe across the world. His threat has even led to calls to invoke the 25th Amendment, a provision in the American Constitution under which the president can be removed against his will.

“Not in Stone Age yet”, Iranian embassy mocks Trump

The embassy has become quite popular on social media for its hilarious comebacks and sarcastic comments as Trump rains down back-to-back threats. Responding to one comment that read, "Iran trolling Trump. What year are we in?", the embassy wrote, "Not in stone age, yet," referring to Trump's threat of "we will bomb Iran back to the Stone Ages". People have been applauding the embassy for the way it has been mocking Trump, who keeps issuing threats left, right and centre, with no end to the war in sight.

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