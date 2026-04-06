/Football World Cup 2026 | Iran continues to hold out for location change of group-stage matches outside US

The Football World Cup 2026 70 days away but Iran's participation in the FIFA event isn't certain yet. The West Asian nation in currently engulfed in war with Israel and the USA - one of the host nations of the FIFA World Cup. Iran has asked the matched to be moved outside the US but FIFA, after rejecting the request initially, hasn't responded to it. Meanwhile, Iran's sports minister Ahmad Donyamali, on Sunday (Apr 5), said that the country's participation in the quadrennial tournament depends on relocation of their matches outside the US. Iran in group G with Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand, and has group-stage matches scheduled in two US cities - Los Angeles and Seattle in the tournament scheduled from Jun 11 to Jul 19.

Will Iran travel to the US for FIFA World Cup 2026?

"If [our request to FIFA for relocation] is accepted, Iran’s participation in the World Cup will be certain," said Donyamali to Turkey’s Anadolu news agency on Sunday (Apr 5). The statement comes as the tensions between Iran and the USA continue to escalate. US President Donald Trump has already said that "I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety.” Trump's statement came within first 14 days of the war which started February 28.

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After Trump's comment, Iran's football team took to social media and said "no one can exclude Iran’s national team from the World Cup."

Iran football chief Mehdi Taj later added: "When Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America," while adding that they are negotiating with Mexico to hold group matches.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, meanwhile, has cleared that the football body is considering any changes in the schedule. "The matches will be played where they are supposed to be, according to the draw," said Infantino after meeting with the IFF chief on Tuesday last week.