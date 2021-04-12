'We're watching you': US Navy warns China amid the rising tension

The US military has engaged in a form of "cognitive warfare" following the recent encounter between its warships and the Chinese navy.

On Sunday, the US released a photo that showed one of its guided-missile destroyers, the USS Mustin, shadowing the Liaoning group - a move that analysts said was designed to send a clear message to the Chinese.

The photo taken on Monday somewhere in the East China Sea showed the ship's captain, Commander Robert J Briggs, and his deputy Commander Richard D Slye watching the Liaoning, which was just a few thousand metres away.

"In the photo, Commander Briggs looks very relaxed with his feet up watching the Liaoning ship just a few thousand yards away, while his deputy is also sitting beside him, showing they take their PLA counterparts lightly," said Lu Li-Shih, a former instructor at Taiwan's Naval Academy in Kaohsiung.

"This staged photograph is definitely 'cognitive warfare' to show the US doesn't regard the PLA as an immediate threat."

