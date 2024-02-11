'We’re going to do it': Netanyahu confirms Israeli troops will launch ground offensive in Rafah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is determined to intensify the ground offensive against Hamas, with his next target being Rafah. In an interview with ABC News, Netanyahu confirmed that his troops would target Gaza's southernmost town of Rafah to weed out the terror outfit.

Over a million displaced Palestinians have sought shelter in Rafah, situated on the border with Egypt. However, after ceasefire talks yielded no results, Netanyahu said Israeli forces would fight on until "total victory."

“We’re going to do it. We’re going to get the remaining Hamas terrorist battalions in Rafah, which is the last bastion, but we’re going to do it. We’re going to do it while providing safe passage for the civilian population so they can leave,” said Netanyahu

“Those who say that under no circumstances should we enter Rafah, are basically saying ‘lose the war, keep Hamas there’,” he added.

When quizzed about where the people, pressed up in large numbers inside makeshift tent camps in Rafah would go, Netanyahu said "Israel was working out a detailed plan".

International concerns regarding the offensive

Rafah is the last major population centre in Gaza that Israeli troops are yet to enter. Netnyahu's announcement has sparked international concern regarding the safety of the civilians.

“An offensive by the Israeli army on Rafah would be a human catastrophe. The people in Gaza cannot disappear into thin air," posted German foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock on X (formerly known as Twitter).

UK foreign secretary, David Cameron said he was deeply concerned about the potential ground offensive.

“The priority must be an immediate pause in the fighting to get aid in and hostages out," Cameron added.

Hamas responds

Meanwhile, Hamas responded saying any Israeli ground offensive in Rafah will "blow up" the hostage exchange negotiations.

"What Netanyahu and the Israeli army failed to do in four months, he won't be able to achieve it even if the war drags on," Hamas-run Aqsa Television channel quoted a senior Hamas leader as saying.

Ever since the second truce deal between Israel and Hamas collapsed, Tel Aviv has upped the ante by re-launching aerial and ground operations.

Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry claims that more than 28,000 people have been killed since Israel launched its retaliatory operations following the militant group’s attack on October 7 in southern Israel.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.