'Well, this is Iceland': Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir shrugs off earthquake during live TV interview

WION Web Team Reykjavik, Iceland Oct 21, 2020, 11.00 AM(IST)

Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir Photograph:( AFP )

The large earthquake shook south-western Iceland on Tuesday according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office

Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir on Tuesday casually shrugged-off an earthquake during a live television interview.

Jakobsdottir was discussing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on tourism and how the nation is approaching testing with Washington Post foreign affairs columnist David Ignatius when a 5.5 magnitude briefly disrupted her interview.

But instead of freaking out, Jakobsdottir appeared calm and composed. Her poised demeanor was appreciated by Iceland's Justice Minister Áslaug Arna Sigurbjörnsdóttir.

"I'm perfectly fine, the house is still strong," the Icelandic Prime Minister said after feeling the shake.

The large earthquake shook south-western Iceland on Tuesday according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office.

The earthquake occurred at 1:43 p.m. local time with first measurements putting it at magnitude 5.5, the office said, adding that several aftershocks had been detected.

Earthquakes are common in Iceland, which boats a sweeping landscape dotted with dozens of volcanoes.

Watch: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern remains cool as earthquake strikes during live interview

Previously, a similar incident occurred with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who has a reputation for keeping her cool in the face of a crisis, was undaunted by an earthquake that struck the capital Wellington while she was doing a live TV interview, and calmly continued with the program.

