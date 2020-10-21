'Well, this is Iceland': Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir shrugs off earthquake during live TV interview

Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir Photograph:( AFP )
The large earthquake shook south-western Iceland on Tuesday according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office
Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir on Tuesday casually shrugged-off an earthquake during a live television interview.
Jakobsdottir was discussing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on tourism and how the nation is approaching testing with Washington Post foreign affairs columnist David Ignatius when a 5.5 magnitude briefly disrupted her interview.
But instead of freaking out, Jakobsdottir appeared calm and composed. Her poised demeanor was appreciated by Iceland's Justice Minister Áslaug Arna Sigurbjörnsdóttir.
Our Prime Minister @katrinjak response to an earthquake M5.6 live on @washingtonpost was fantastic. Calm, surprised but casual. "This is Iceland" 🇮🇸#earthquake #Iceland pic.twitter.com/DPea2NMlEr— Áslaug Arna Sigurbjörnsdóttir (@aslaugarna) October 20, 2020
"I'm perfectly fine, the house is still strong," the Icelandic Prime Minister said after feeling the shake.
The earthquake occurred at 1:43 p.m. local time with first measurements putting it at magnitude 5.5, the office said, adding that several aftershocks had been detected.
Earthquakes are common in Iceland, which boats a sweeping landscape dotted with dozens of volcanoes.
Previously, a similar incident occurred with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who has a reputation for keeping her cool in the face of a crisis, was undaunted by an earthquake that struck the capital Wellington while she was doing a live TV interview, and calmly continued with the program.