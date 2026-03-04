/Weeks after India port call, Iranian frigate, 'IRIS Dena', destroyed by US off Sri Lanka coast

The Iranian naval frigate IRIS Dena, which had recently participated in India’s multinational naval exercise MILAN 2026, was sunk by the United States in the Indian Ocean while en route back to Iran, marking a dramatic turn in the escalating US-Iran war. The vessel had earlier taken part in India’s International Fleet Review 2026 and made a port call at Visakhapatnam, where it was hosted alongside dozens of international warships. The events were projected as symbols of maritime cooperation and regional stability.

However, within weeks of sailing out of Indian waters, the frigate became part of a widening regional confrontation. According to US officials, the ship was targeted near Sri Lanka as tensions between the United States and Iran intensified following recent military escalations involving Israel.

The incident underscores how rapidly shifting geopolitical dynamics can intersect with naval diplomacy. A ship that had just participated in cooperative maritime exercises was, days later, drawn into active conflict, transforming from a diplomatic presence into a wartime casualty.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

For India, the development raises strategic questions. MILAN has long been positioned as a platform for multilateral engagement and maritime trust-building. The destruction of a participating vessel so soon after the exercise highlights the fragility of regional stability amid expanding military confrontation. The sinking of IRIS Dena is not just a tactical event in a growing conflict. It is also a stark reminder that in today’s geopolitical climate, even platforms of diplomacy sail under the shadow of war.

Last month, in a post on X, Eastern Naval Command said, “Indian Navy welcomes IRIS Dena, of the Iranian Navy, on her arrival at #Visakhapatnam to participate in #IFR2026_India and #MILAN2026, reflecting long-standing cultural links between the two nations.”