/Wear headscarf, no leggings: Bangladesh bank withdraws women employees' dresscode guidelines after backlash

Bangladesh Bank has issued an advisory to female employees instructing them to wear sarees, salwar-kameez with scarves. In addition, the guideline restricts the wearing of short-sleeved or short-length dresses and leggings, highlighting dressing in formal and modest attire. As per reports, the bank's Human Resources Department sent the circular on July 21. The circular further recommends employees wear formal sandals or shoes, and for men, it mandates formal shirts, which can be half-sleeved. Now, this rule is contrary to that meted out for female staff. Failing to comply, the bank also mentions it will take disciplinary action. This directive has been looked at as a regressive move by many on the internet.

After facing backlash, the bank issued a statement saying the guideline has been withdrawn. The Governor Ahsan H Mansur, who was out of town learnt about these changes from media reports and later ordered to reverse the order. “When this internal matter came to the notice of the governor, who is currently abroad, through the media, he expressed his anger and instructed that the matter be withdrawn immediately,” the bank statement says as quoted by news outlet The Daily Star.

News outlet Prothom Alo contacted the Executive Director and spokesperson of Bangladesh Bank Arif Hossain Khan, and he informed that the guideline 'was introduced to ensure uniformity in dress within the institution. Effective from 21 July, the goal is to promote unity and equality in workplace attire and prevent any psychological disparity.'

Khan stated that modest dress code is for all regardless of the gender, but the hijab is not mandatory, and those who choose to wear it must pick simple fabric. On enquiring if any employee has dressed inappropriately in the past, he said, “No, no one has.”

Bangladeshi journalist tweeted on the guideline, he said, “Bangladesh Bank asks women officers not to wear short sleeves and leggings as part of Islamization. However, the daughter of the governor wears anything and