‘We were really scared,’ say New Yorkers who ran for safety during rush-hour shooting

Workers in central New York City rushed out of their office buildings in fear after a gunman started shooting in Midtown Manhattan on Monday (July 28) and killed at least four people and wounded a fifth. People ran out of their buildings onto the busy streets with their hands raised up, while some tried to take shelter nearby. The shooting happened in the evening inside a 44-floor building at 345 Park Avenue. This building has offices of the NFL (National Football League), Blackstone, and KPMG.

An eyewitness, Nekeisha Lewis, told NBC News that she was having dinner with her friends outside the building when she heard gunshots.

“I looked up, and I saw the first wall of the first floor shatter. I realised ‘Oh my God, this is a shootout.’ It felt like you were in a warzone almost,” she told NBC News.

She also saw a man who had been injured in the shooting run out of the building. The man came to her and said, “Help, help, I’ve been shot.”

Lewis further said that she and her partner helped the injured person until police arrived. “It was the scariest thing I’ve ever experienced,” she added.

Local TV channel footage shows people leaving the building with their hands up, hours after the shooting.

Another witness, Jessica Chen, told ABC News that she was watching a presentation on the second floor when she heard several gunshots. She and others locked themselves in the conference room and used tables to block the door.

“We were really scared,” she said. She also said that she texted her parents to say she loved them.