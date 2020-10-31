'We are back': New York Post returns to Twitter after account is unfrozen

The virtual war between the tech giant Twitter and the US national daily newspaper the New York Post is now inching towards an end as the social media platform has finally lifted the freeze from the media organisation's Twitter account.

New York Post's Twitter account was suspended after the newspaper published various articles targetting Democratic Party's Presidential candidate Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, about the controversy related to taking money from Russia. The ban was lifted on Friday after which Twitter said, "We will no longer restrict their account under the terms of the previous policy and they can now tweet again."

The ban has been lifted after weeks and various statements from several political leaders and a senate hearing of the Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey — along with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai — about alleged selective censorship against the Republican Party. "Who the hell elected you and put you in charge of what the media are allowed to report?" Senator Ted Cruz had asked during the court hearing.

New York Post announced their comeback on the popular social media platform by tweeting a picture of the Twitter bird (from their logo) flying out of a cage with a caption reading we are back, and a photo caption reading, "Twitter backs down, finally unlocks Post account after Biden ban."

The social media organisation had faced immense backlash from the Republican party after it censored and removed several articles about Hunter Biden related to his controversy about him accepting money from Russia, allegations which have been declined by Joe Biden and his son.

The decision of censoring news articles and freezing New York Post's Twitter account also attracted criticism from the owner of the media organisation. "The arbitrary blocking of the Post was a significant moment during a critical time in this election season," News Corp said in a statement.