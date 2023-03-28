'We are all Chinese', says former Taiwan president while visiting China

Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou said on Tuesday (March 28) that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are ethnically Chinese and share the same ancestor. Ma's comments came at the start of a historic visit to China, which has gained attention globally.

In comments provided by his office, Ma said, "People on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are Chinese people, and are both descendants of the Yan and Yellow Emperors." Before boarding his plane at Taoyuan International Airport, Ma said, "I have waited for 36 years for this chance to visit the mainland."

Ma began his China 12-day tour on Monday. He is visiting the nation in a private capacity and bringing a delegation of academics and college students for exchanges. The trip, however, has a political meaning as well.

He also became the first former or current Taiwanese head of government to make such a journey since the Chinese civil war ended more than seven decades ago.

The crucial tour has been questioned by Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party after the nation lost a diplomatic ally, Honduras, leaving the island with official diplomatic ties with only 13 countries.

China has claimed Taiwan as its own territory since the Chinese civil war of the 1940s and claims that the island nation will defy the one-nation policy by pushing for formal independence. Beijing even claimed that, in case needed, it will use force to unite the two territories.

On the other hand, Taiwan has its own constitution and leaders are elected democratically and the US says it backs the sovereignty of the island nation.

The visit comes amid heightened tension between China and Taiwan as Beijing uses political and military means to try and pressure democratically governed Taiwan.

