Watch: Woman spots worm in IndiGo flight's sandwich. Airline issues apology
Story highlights
The woman said that she did not want any refund or compensation and added that she “just one assurance that passenger health and safety should be your top priority”
The woman said that she did not want any refund or compensation and added that she “just one assurance that passenger health and safety should be your top priority”
A woman had allegedly found a worm in her sandwich which was served to her on a Delhi-Mumbai bound flight and posted about it on social media platform Instagram. The post forced IndiGo Airlines to issue an apology to the woman on Saturday (Dec 30).
In a post which the passenger shared on Instagram, she wrote, “I will lodge an official complaint via email soon. But as a Public Health professional, I want to know despite of knowing the quality of the sandwich was not good and informing the Flight attendant prior she still continued to serve sandwiches to other passengers. There were kids, elderly and other passengers .... What if anyone catches infection."
She further stated that she does not want any refund or compensation and that she wants "just one assurance that passenger health and safety should be your top priority."
Also read: Man found barely alive after enduring freezing temperature in plane's landing gear from Algeria to Paris
trending now
IndiGo apologises
However, in a statement, IndiGo apologised to the woman and stated that they are currently investigating the matter.
"We are aware of a concern raised by one of our customers regarding their experience on flight 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai. We want to emphasise our unwavering commitment to maintain the highest standards of food and beverage service on board. Upon investigation, our crew had immediately ceased the service of the specific sandwich in question," read the statement.
Watch: Nepal plane crash: Deadliest plane crash in 30 years, probe points to lack of technical training
"The matter is currently under thorough examination, and we are working closely with our caterer to ensure appropriate corrective measures are taken. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused to the passenger," the airline added.
(With inputs from agencies)