Watch: Woman spots worm in IndiGo flight's sandwich. Airline issues apology

A woman had allegedly found a worm in her sandwich which was served to her on a Delhi-Mumbai bound flight and posted about it on social media platform Instagram. The post forced IndiGo Airlines to issue an apology to the woman on Saturday (Dec 30).

In a post which the passenger shared on Instagram, she wrote, “I will lodge an official complaint via email soon. But as a Public Health professional, I want to know despite of knowing the quality of the sandwich was not good and informing the Flight attendant prior she still continued to serve sandwiches to other passengers. There were kids, elderly and other passengers .... What if anyone catches infection."

She further stated that she does not want any refund or compensation and that she wants "just one assurance that passenger health and safety should be your top priority."