WATCH: Woman asks ChatGPT to write email to airline after flight delay, result wows netizens

Open AI created ChatGPT, a complete language tool that responds to different requests. People all around the world are intrigued with how AI responds since it was released late last year and are using it to write theses, debates, and much more. After a six-hour flight delay, a woman passenger used an AI bot and instructed it to write to the airline a "polite but passively aggressive and firm" email. The email that AI drafted after was nothing short of perfection.

“This is the future. What jobs will be replaced by ChatGPT?” read the caption posted alongside the video shared on Instagram.

The quick email composed by AI on the woman's behalf expressed "frustration and disappointment" in the right proportion. It's interesting because it addressed every aspect of the prompt and expressed optimism for future "improvements" in the airline's handling of flight delays and passengers' priorities, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

The video has garnered around 2.5 million views to date and has accumulated a huge number of likes and comments from online users.

“ChatGPT is damn awesome,” wrote an individual with fire emoticons. Another added, “This is actually a brilliant use of ChatGPT.” “I feel like you could have just sent them what you said to chat gpt + your request for compensation,” commented a third. “Then the airline told their ChatGPT to reply to you,” joked a fourth. “Polite but passive-aggressive and firm,” remarked a fifth. Impressive, isn’t it?

