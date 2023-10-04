Watch | Video of ultra-orthodox Jews spitting on Christians sparks outrage  

A video of ultra-orthodox Jews spitting towards Christian worshippers in the Old City of Jerusalem has surfaced online, causing uproar in Israel amidst concerns over the rise in motivated attacks.

The video shared on X purportedly showed a group of foreign pilgrims exiting a church with a giant red wooden cross as they began their procession through the limestone labyrinth of the Old City, home to the holiest ground in Judaism, the third-holiest shrine in Islam and major Christian sites.

According to the Times of Israel newspaper, the incident occurred on Monday during the Sukkot holiday.

As they walked on the Old City route, which they believe Jesus Christ took before his crucifixion, at least seven Jews in dark suits can be seen spitting on the ground beside the Christian tour group.

קבוצה של צליינים יוצאת עם הצלב לרחוב שער האריות ונתקלת בקבוצה של מתפללים יהודים עם 4 המינים ואז מתחילות היריקות. ספרתי לפחות 7 בכמה שניות. pic.twitter.com/YjqaknATLw — نير حسون Nir Hasson ניר חסון (@nirhasson) October 2, 2023 ×

But what made matters worse was when an ultranationalist settler leader and former adviser to a lawmaker in PM Netanyahu’s governing coalition, Elisha Yered, defended the spitters, arguing that spitting at Christian clergy and at churches was an “ancient Jewish custom”.

“Perhaps under the influence of western culture we have somewhat forgotten what Christianity is,” he wrote on X.

“I think millions of Jews who suffered in exile from the Crusades … will never forget.”

Yered, who remains under house arrest, is suspected of involvement in the killing of a 19-year-old Palestinian.

PM, other ministers condemn

However, several ruling ministers and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu distanced themselves from the comments of Yered, and condemned the incident.

“Israel is totally committed to safeguard the sacred right of worship and pilgrimage to the holy sites of all faiths. I strongly condemn any attempt to intimidate worshippers, and I am committed to taking immediate and decisive action against it,” Netanyahu posted on X.

“Derogatory conduct towards worshipers is sacrilege and is simply unacceptable. Any form of hostility towards individuals engaged in worship will not be tolerated,” he added.

Chief Ashkenazi Rabbi David Lau spoke out against the incident, saying “such phenomena are unwarranted and certainly should not be attributed to Jewish law.”

There are roughly 15,000 Christians in Jerusalem today, according to AP news agency, with the majority of them Palestinians who consider themselves living under occupation.