Watch | US President Joe Biden mixes up China with Canada in another gaffe

US President Joe Biden, who is prone to make gaffes, made another howler after he mistakenly praised China while speaking at the Canadian Parliament.

“Today, I applaud China for stepping up,” the 80-year-old president said while speaking about Canada’s immigration policy.

But he then immediately corrected himself, evoking laughter among the members of the parliament.

“Excuse me, I applaud Canada … You can tell what I’m thinking – about China,” triggering more laughter. “I won’t get into that yet.”

A clip of the whole episode was shared on Twitter by US Congressman Byron Donalds who wrote, "Gaffe or Freudian slip? Biden "accidentally" praises China when addressing the Canadian Parliament. China is on his mind, and the @HouseGOP knows why."

Gaffe or Freudian slip?



Biden "accidentally" praises China when addressing the Canadian Parliament.



China is on his mind, and the @HouseGOP knows why. pic.twitter.com/0M8Rix5nds — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) March 24, 2023 ×

Later in the day at a press conference, New York Post outlet claimed that Biden nearly made a similar gaffe by mentioning Japan while talking about China’s relationship with Russia, but caught himself mid-word at “Japa…”

Biden was on a two-day visit to Ottawa for talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. This was his first official visit to Canada since taking office in January 2021.

In a joint statement, the two countries "acknowledge the serious long-term challenge to the international order posed by the People's Republic of China," referring to the country by its official name.

Biden has often found himself at the firing line with his gaffes and awkward anecdotes. In February, he boasted during a speech at the White House that "more than half the women" on his team "are women."

Earlier this month during a speech about health care policy, Biden told a story about a nurse, saying, "She'd come in and do things I don't think you learn in nursing school. She'd whisper in my ear, I couldn't understand, but she'd whisper, and she'd lean down and actually breathe on me to make sure there was a human connection."