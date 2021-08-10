Watch: US Navy's aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford completes final shock trials

US Navy's aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford completed full ship shock trials off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida as it withstood the impact of three 40,000-pound underwater blasts meant to gauge its readiness under combat conditions.

The first two trials had taken place in June and July as the US Navy officials tested the ship's ability to withstand shocks.

The US Navy had conducted similar exercises on USS Jackson and USS Milwaukee in 2016 also on the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp in 1990 and the guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay in 1987.

USS Gerald R. Ford is the most advanced aircraft carrier in the US Navy. Ahead of the tests, the Navy had cleared the test area to ensure safety.

“The Navy designed the Ford-class carrier using advanced computer modelling methods, testing, and analysis to ensure the ships are hardened to withstand harsh battle conditions,” Captain Brian Metcalf said.

JUST IN - TODAY - USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) @Warship_78 successfully conducted its third and final explosive event off the coast of Jacksonville, FL., marking the completion of the ship’s Full Ship Shock Trials. #NavyReadiness



USS Ford will be returning to the Tidewater area for a six-month Planned Incremental Availability (PIA).

As the PIA begins, teams will conduct additional detailed inspections, assess any damage sustained during the shots, the Navy said in a statement.

The tests are complex evolutions conducted during a precise operating schedule in compliance with environmental mitigation requirements.

“Success required equal measures of technical expertise, trust, and courage - traits you’ll find in great supply on the warship and throughout the entire Ford shock trial team," Captain Paul Lanzilotta, the ship's commanding officer said.

According to the US Navy, the USS Gerald R. Ford represents the first major design investment in aircraft carriers since the 1960s and has the ability to operate in complex maritime environment with the help of new technologies and a modern air wing.

