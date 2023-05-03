Watch: US lawmaker appears shirtless and lying in bed during official Zoom call

The first day of the fifth month of 2023 should have been normal for a Minnesota lawmaker, but the technology had to intervene and make him viral for reasons he won't like.

Minnesota's Office of the Legislative Auditor was to hold a vote as the members met virtually, but little did State Senator Calvin Bahr know about the faux pas that technology could lead to as he briefly appeared on screen topless.

In the small clip of the virtual meeting on Zoom, viral on social media platforms, Bahr of East Bethel can briefly be seen voting with the Legislative Audit Commission. In the call, a School House Rock "I'm Just a Bill" character was seen on the wall behind him.

After the voting, he quickly turned the camera off and left the black screen, which kept showing his name.

Watch the video here: when voting by Zoom goes wrong. #mnleg pic.twitter.com/AHsPXf9PRK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 1, 2023 × As quoted by Kare11, a GOP Senate spokeswoman said Bahr is a truck driver for his main job. He worked until 4:45 am (local time) and then went to bed before taking part in Monday's meeting.

In another reaction, as quoted by Star Tribune, DFL Senator Nicole Mitchell tweeted an eye-roll emoji while responding to the video. She added, "The level of professionalism we get from some of our MN GOP members."

Such incidents keep happening especially in the aftermath of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, when work-from-home became a new normal. In April 2021, Canadian MP William Amos accidentally appeared naked on a parliamentary video call. The video showed him changing clothes after a jog, but he accidentally left his camera on.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE