WATCH | UK: Beachgoers’ ‘lucky escape’ after cliff collapse in West Bay, area cordoned off

A terrifying footage from a United Kingdom beach shows beachgoers’ “lucky escape” after a cliff collapsed in Dorset’s West Bay, England. The incident, which reportedly occurred on Tuesday (August 8) evening has since led to the closure of the area which is expected to be in place for six months, as per British media reports.

What happened?

The video was shot by one of the people present Daniel Knagg after the rockfall started along the South West Coast Path where a number of others were present, all of whom reportedly managed to escape. The footage of the incident was posted by the Dorset Council, on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Rockfalls and Landslips can happen at anytime. These people had a lucky escape. The South West Coast Path above the cliff at West Bay is currently closed,” the caption of the video posted by the local officials read.



Rockfalls and Landslips can happen at anytime. These people had a lucky escape. The South West Coast Path above the cliff at West Bay is currently closed. Thanks to Daniel Knagg for the footage.#Westbay #JurassicCoast pic.twitter.com/38XJjSoBYT — Dorset Council UK (@DorsetCouncilUK) August 10, 2023 ×

Partial closure of the West Bay

According to local media reports, the West Coast path has been cordoned off after the cliff rangers were alerted to the collapse late on Tuesday and people are now being asked to use alternative routes when walking in the area.

The incident also comes months after another large fall happened in the same area of the Jurassic Coast back in May. “Solent coastguard have made us aware of this landslip. West Bay coastguard have cordoned off the area. Our rangers will check the area, make sure there are signs warning people of the dangers and checking the coast path,” said a Dorset Council spokesman.

He added, “The Jurassic Coast is a wonderful place to visit but it’s important to use common sense and caution - stay away from the edge and base of cliffs and always pay attention to warning signs, safety messages and the tides.”







WATCH WION LIVE HERE