Watch: Two planes nearly collide at JFK airport, US agencies launch investigation

Two planes nearly collided with each other at New York’s JFK Airport when one was crossing a runway while the other one was preparing for takeoff.

The incident took place on Friday, following which the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has decided to probe the matter.

The Delta pilots halted the plane on the runway just in time to avoid a major tragedy. CNN reported that the plane carrying over 150 people stopped just 1,000 feet (0.3km) away from the incoming American Airlines aircraft.

The air traffic control immediately noticed the potential collusion and immediately ordered the Delta plane to abort take-off.

″(Expletive)! Delta 1943, cancel take-off clearance! Delta 1943, cancel take-off clearance!” an air controller said in an audio recording of Air Traffic Control communications when he noticed the other plane, operated by American Airlines, crossing in front, according to AP news agency.

U.S FAA opens an investigation following a near-collision between an American Airlines 777 and a Delta Air Lines 737 at New York's JFK Airport on Friday. pic.twitter.com/aT3mg3dPfL — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) January 15, 2023 ×

The recording was made by LiveATC, a website that monitors and posts flight communications.

The FAA in a statement said that Delta Airlines' departing Boeing 737 plane came to a safe stop on the runway as the other crossed in front at around 8.45 pm (local time).

A Delta spokesperson told AP news agency that the plane returned to the gate, where the 145 passengers deboarded and were provided overnight accommodations.

The National Transportation Safety Board also said it was looking into the case.

“Delta will work with and assist aviation authorities on a full review of flight 1943 on Jan. 13 regarding a successful aborted takeoff procedure at New York-JFK. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay of their travels,” a Delta spokesperson said in a statement.

