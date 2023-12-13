Watch: Turkish MP suffers heart attack moments after saying Israel will ‘suffer Allah’s wrath’

Dramatic scenes unfolded in the Turkish parliament as a lawmaker collapsed on the ground immediately after declaring Israel would "suffer the wrath of Allah."

The video of the incident went viral on social media, which shows Hasan Bitmez, 53, falling to the ground, leaving people around him worried and scrambling.



Hasan Bitmez, a member of the Grand National Assembly, collapsed after delivering his speech, his last words to MPs, “You will not escape the wrath of Allah. I salute you all.”



Bitmez is… pic.twitter.com/zD9xJV5Bi3 — War Watch (@WarWatchs) December 12, 2023 × Later, it was informed that the lawmaker had suffered a heart attack and was given CPR on the spot before he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

During his address, Bitmez quoted a poem by Turkish writer Sezai Karakoc, stating, "Even if history remains silent, the truth will not remain silent. They think that if they get rid of us, there will be no problem. However, if you get rid of us, you will not be able to escape the torment of conscience. Even if you escape the torment of history, you will not be able to escape the wrath of Allah.”

Turkish Health Minister Dr Fahrettin Koca said on social media that Bitmez was "intubated and brought to Ankara Bilkent City Hospital."

“(The lawmaker) was immediately taken for angiography. After angiography, he was put on a heart-lung pump and taken to intensive care. I offer him my best wishes,” added the health minister.

The minister said that Bitmez was deeply “disturbed” during his speech, which may have caused him trouble. He also assured that medical staff was closely monitoring Bitmez.

Turkey has over the past two months upped the ante against the Jewish nation, despite having made efforts in previous months to bury the hatchet.

However, following the breakout of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sharply backtracked and returned to the same vitriolic attacks that characterised many of his previous years in power.