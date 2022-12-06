WATCH: Turkish MP gets punched in parliament, rushed to intensive care unit

Turkish nationalist opposition party's lawmaker was punched in the head on Tuesday during a heated budget debate in the parliament, after which he was rushed to the intensive care unit.

A tweet shared by Visegrad 24 showed the lawmaker of the Iyi (Good) Party Huseyin Ors getting punched by Zafer Isik, a ruling AKP parliamentarian. During the brawl, various other lawmakers fell to the ground.

Watch the video here:

Heated debate in the Turkish Parliament about next year’s budget.



One MP taken to hospital with suspected head trauma. pic.twitter.com/EMAAioHD2F — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 6, 2022

Lawmaker of Fellow Iyi Party Aylin Cesur, who is a doctor by profession and who had administered first aid to the MP on the chamber's floor, said that the condition of Ors was critical.

"He is still being treated in intensive care. I am very sad. His general condition was not good after the blow to the head,” Cesur said, as quoted by DHA.

Numerous fights have been witnessed by the lively parliament of Turkey during particularly sensitive debates. A similar incident occurred in 2020 when a fistfight erupted in the parliament over discussions on the military involvement of Turkey in Syria.

The budget debates are taking place this year with different lawmakers trying to secure their interests ahead of the next presidential and parliamentary polls.

Spokesman of the Iyi Party Kursat Zorlu said that the incident marked "a sad day for the Turkish Grand National Assembly and a shameful day for those who carried out this attack."

So far, no comment was issued by the AKP party of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the incident.