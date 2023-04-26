Watch | Turkey's Erdogan stops live TV interview citing 'stomach bug'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suddenly interrupted a live television interview on Tuesday as he got up and walked away. Erdogan returned after 15 minutes and apologised for cutting the interview, which was mid-air while citing that he had developed a stomach bug.

Three campaign speeches were given by the 69-year-old Turkish leader as he headed towards the parliamentary and presidential election on May 14.

The president was set to end the night by making an appearance in a live interview with Ulke TV and Kanal 7. However, the leader's television interview started more than 90 minutes behind the original schedule and then was interrupted while the host was asking the question, ten minutes after the show started.

The camera, recording the interview, shook and the reporter who was questioning the president stood up from his chair when the live broadcast was stopped. Erdoğan yayındayken neden eyvah eyvah sesleri geldi? neler oldu acaba! pic.twitter.com/qMVYFkZe22 — TÜRKİYE GERÇEKLERİ (@MstSelanik) April 25, 2023 × "Oh wow," said an unidentified voice off the camera. After 15 minutes, Erdogan returned and apologised for getting sick.

"Yesterday and today were hard work. That's why I got a stomach flu," Erdogan stated.

"At one point, I wondered if it would be misunderstood if we cancelled the programme. But we promised. I ask for your and our audience's forgiveness," he added.

The president's face looked tired and his eyes appeared watery while he spoke during the interview. After the break, the Turkish leader answered a few more questions before the broadcast ended.

Erdogan and his party have been at the helm of Turkish politics for the past 20 years. However, the campaign is today posing as the toughest challenge to Erdogan's mercurial rule.

The polls show that Erdogan is running neck-and-neck and may face defeat by opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

"I convey my best wishes to Mr Erdogan," tweeted Kilicdaroglu moments after the episode aired.

After he was elected as Istanbul's mayor in 1994, Erdogan has not lost any election throughout his career. He had faced defeat only twice during his initial two campaigns in the 1980s.

The Turkish president, who clinched victory in the last two presidential elections held in 2014 and 2018, hopes to again get elected as Turkey's president on May 14, supported by the People's Alliance, which is a political coalition of the Yeniden Refah Party, Nationalist Movement Party [MHP], Justice and Development Party [or AK Party] BBP and HUDA PAR. (With inputs from agencies)

