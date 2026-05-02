/WATCH: Trump jokes US will 'take over' Cuba 'almost immediately' after finishing with Iran

United States President Donald Trump while speaking at the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches in Florida on Friday (April 2) jokingly said that the US would be "taking over" Cuba "almost immediately." He said "Cuba’s got problems. We’ll finish one first. I like to finish a job."

Trump then boasted about American force's power saying, “On the way back from Iran, we’ll have one of our big — maybe the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier — the biggest in the world.”

“We’ll have that come in, stop about 100 yards offshore, and they’ll say, ‘Thank you very much, we give up.’”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump's earlier statements on Cuba

This is not the first time that Trump has threatened action against Cuba. Last month, he said Cuba will be "next" after the military operation against Iran and it will fail soon.

Trump called the country a "mess" and said that the "Cuba is going to be next," in reply to a question posed by reporters.

"It's a failing country, and they're going to be next. Within a short period of time, it's going to fail, and we will be there to help it out. We'll be there to help our great Cuban Americans out," he added.

Cuba, a country situated 90 miles from Florida is reeling under sanctions by Washington.