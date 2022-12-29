Watch| The great freeze turns Niagara falls into winter wonderland

After the "blizzard of the century" sweeps through the US and bring the states to a standstill, it also managed to freeze the giant Niagara fall. Several images and videos on social media have surfaced describing fearsome conditions, particularly in Buffalo, where bodies were discovered in vehicles and under snow banks.

A video that went viral on social media showed the group of falls transformed into a frozen wonderland as a result of the region's recent wave of sub-zero temperatures. While parts of the falls were frozen, according to The New York Post, the sheer volume of water that gushes over, combined with the constant movement of the raging liquid, ensures that they almost never completely freeze.

Also Read | Hundreds of freezing bats rescued in icy, frigid winters of Texas

"During particularly cold temperatures, the mist and spray begin to form a crust of ice on top of the rushing water, making it appear as though the Falls have in fact stopped. However, the water continues to flow underneath the sheets of ice", the Niagara Parks website said.

According to the Niagara Falls New York State Park, around 3,160 tonnes of water flow every second at a rate of 32 feet per second.

The day after the great freeze, my family and I went to #NiagraFalls. The #NiagraRiver below it had ice thick enough for you *to technically* get to #Buffalo, #NewYork by foot!



Was it an intriguing and surreal Arctic experience for a kid from California, yes! pic.twitter.com/MAC8IIfjZc — Escondido Weather Observer (CoCoRaHs: CA-SD-197) (@KCAESCON230) December 23, 2022 ×

Ice could obstruct the flow of water further upstream prior to 1964, causing the volume of water on the US side of the Falls to freeze. This occurred five times prior to the installation of steel ice booms to prevent large ice accumulations.

AFTER A BLIZZARD, NIAGARA FALLS IS OFFICIALLY A WINTER WONDERLAND ❄️💙 pic.twitter.com/1Jjc2xykuL — Niagara Action (@NiagaraAction) December 28, 2022 ×

During cold winters, ice bridges frequently form across the Niagara River at the base of the falls. People were prohibited from walking on the bridges after three people were killed in 1912 when the ice broke loose and chucked them into the Niagara River.

Over the Christmas weekend, western New York was crippled by a ruthless storm termed the "blizzard of the century" by authorities. The severe weather that engulfed the United States for several days caused widespread power outages, travel delays, and the deaths of several people.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE