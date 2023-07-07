Watch | Terrifying footage reveals Titan sub's uncontrollable spin during mission

Newly released footage from a BBC documentary exposes a harrowing incident involving the Titan submersible, as it spun out of control when the pilot lost command.

The documentary chronicles a mission conducted by the sub in 2022, during which pilot Scott Griffith alerted the team of an impending issue, informing them of the spiralling motion of the submersible that was beyond his control. Captured by the BBC Travel Show, the footage captures the crew's anguished reaction upon hearing the distressing news about the malfunctioning thrusters of the Titan.

Fortunately, the crew was able to reprogram the controller, redirecting the course of the Titan towards the Titanic wreck and successfully resuming the mission.

Watch the video here: × Courtesy: BBC

The emergence of this footage follows a recent report by The New Yorker, which alleged that OceanGate employees expressed concerns about the reliability of the sub and criticised Stockton's "ego" in 2018.

"Scott is like 'Oh no, we have a problem'," one of the passengers is quoted as saying in the documentary.

"I was thinking we're not going to make it," another passenger, a woman, says in the short clip uploaded on BBC Select's YouTube channel.

On the ship above the surface of the ocean, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush helped Griffith, according to Sky News.

The solution Rush came up with was surprisingly simple.

"Tell him to hold it the other way," he said.

The CEO said that tilting the controller 90 degrees clockwise will make the submersible go forward again. Tragic end Tragically, on June 18, the OceanGate vessel went missing with British explorer Hamish Harding, diving company CEO Stockton Rush, French submersible pilot Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, and his son Suleman on board. Four days later, the US Coast Guard confirmed that the Titan submersible had suffered a catastrophic implosion, leading to the devastating loss of all five individuals.