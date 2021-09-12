Watch: Spectators save cat falling from upper deck at US stadium

During a college football match in Florida, a cat was saved by spectators with the help of a United States flag after it was falling from the upper deck on the 20th anniversary of the dreadful 9/11 attacks.

Cat falls from upper deck of Hard Rock Stadium in Hollywood Florida where I used to live, then caught in an American flag by fans below at tonight’s Miami Hurricanes-Appalachian State game. Really hope this little angel is OK. Anybody have an update? pic.twitter.com/LCXdyUxvUh — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News (@unhealthytruth) September 12, 2021 ×

The incident happened during the match between Miami Hurricanes and Appalachian State.

We are happy that due to the heads up nature of fans in sections 107, 110 & 208 the cat landed safely after a harrowing fall. We wish the cat the best in his remaining eight lives.



We have made a donation to @humanemiami and encourage fans to do so. https://t.co/NAVvDYiO41 — Hard Rock Stadium (@HardRockStadium) September 12, 2021 ×

The spectators attending the match were in for a surprise when the black and white cat was seen dangling from a wire on the upper deck of the Miami Gardens stadium before losing its grip.

In that breath-taking moment, the spectators on the lower deck used a US flag to catch the cat as it fell.

The crowd managed to save the animal and there were cheers all around.

In a tweet on the microblogging platform, Hard Rock Stadium said, "We are happy that due to the heads up nature of fans in sections 107, 110 & 208, the cat landed safely after a harrowing fall. We wish the cat the best in his remaining eight lives."

They also wrote, “We have made a donation to Humane Society Miami and encourage fans to do so.”