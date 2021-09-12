Watch: Spectators save cat falling from upper deck at US stadium

WION Web Team
Washington Published: Sep 12, 2021, 10:02 PM(IST)

Screengrab of a video, where spectators save the cat after it fell from the upper deck at Florida stadium.  Photograph:( Twitter )

In a football match between Miami Hurricanes and Appalachian State, a cat was saved by spectators with the help of a flag after it fell from the upper deck in Florida. The black and white cat was seen dangling from a wire at the Miami Gardens stadium before it lost its grip

During a college football match in Florida, a cat was saved by spectators with the help of a United States flag after it was falling from the upper deck on the 20th anniversary of the dreadful 9/11 attacks.   

The incident happened during the match between Miami Hurricanes and Appalachian State.  

The spectators attending the match were in for a surprise when the black and white cat was seen dangling from a wire on the upper deck of the Miami Gardens stadium before losing its grip.  

In that breath-taking moment, the spectators on the lower deck used a US flag to catch the cat as it fell.  

The crowd managed to save the animal and there were cheers all around.

In a tweet on the microblogging platform, Hard Rock Stadium said, "We are happy that due to the heads up nature of fans in sections 107, 110 & 208, the cat landed safely after a harrowing fall. We wish the cat the best in his remaining eight lives."  

They also wrote, “We have made a donation to Humane Society Miami and encourage fans to do so.” 

