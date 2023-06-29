WATCH | Spanish man sprints 100 metres in high heels, sets new world record

A 34-year-old man from Spain ran a 100-metre sprint while wearing high heels to break a world record and he has succeeded. The Spanish “serial record-breaker” Christian Roberto López Rodríguez ran the fastest 100 metres in high heels in under 13 seconds, on Friday, said the Guinness World Records (GWR). What was the record about? The Guinness World Records took to their social media pages to announce that “Fastest 100 metres in high heels (male) 12.82 secs by Christian Roberto Lopez Rodriguez”. Notably, he was just 3.24 seconds slower than Usain Bolt’s 100-metre sprint world record and that too while wearing stilettos!

According to the guidelines Rodríguez was required to wear stiletto high-heeled shoes which must be at least 7 centimetres high and no more than 1.5 centimetres wide at the tip, which significantly limits a runner’s stability and speed.

New record: Fastest 100 metres run in high heels (male) - 12.82 seconds by Christian Roberto López Rodríguez 🇪🇸



It's only 3 seconds off Usain Bolt's 100 metre world record! 👠 pic.twitter.com/sScdaWBfUp — Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 26, 2023 × The previous record in this category was set by Germany’s André Ortolf, in 2019, by completing a 100-metre sprint while wearing heels in 14.02 seconds. ‘Very exhaustive and specific’: Rodríguez about his prep to break the record Speaking about his preparation to break the record, Rodríguez told the GWR, “The preparation was very exhaustive and specific.” He added, “I find it very challenging to be able to run in high heels at high speed. In Spain, there are races like this, and they have always gone well for me.”

The Spanish runner, who also suffers from Type 1 diabetes, said that he attempted this record to prove that people with the chronic condition “can do as much or more things than people without diabetes.” The ‘serial record-breaker’ The Guinness World Records website has described Rodríguez as the “serial record-breaker” with nearly 60 Guinness World Records titles out of which 12 are for fastest 100 metres sprints along different categories.

Some of these records set by Rodríguez in 100 metres sprints include the fastest 100-metre blindfolded (12.45 seconds), in clogs (12.58 seconds), running backwards (13.17 seconds), balancing a baseball bat on a finger (13.83 seconds), balancing a guitar on a finger (14.31 seconds), among others.

He has also set various other records like the longest duration of balancing a bicycle on the chin which lasted for nearly 10 mins; the longest duration of balancing an object on the nose (2 hours 42 minutes) and the most consecutive stairs climbed while juggling three objects (2,082), according to the GWR.





