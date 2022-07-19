Watch| Somalia passenger plane crash-lands, turns upside down

On Monday, a passenger plane crashed-landed at an airfield in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia. All of the more than 30 passengers on board were evacuated, and no fatalities were recorded. The plane was visible in video from the area upside down after what seemed to be a landing flip. Firefighters began hosing down the downed airliner as fire engines reached the runway and flames and black smoke surged into the air.

🇸🇴Pompiers et secouristes se précipitent pour venir en aide à la trentaine de personnes à bord d'un avion qui s'est écrasé à l'atterrissage lundi à Mogadiscio, en Somalie. Aucune perte en vie humaine n'a été enregistrée. pic.twitter.com/PVNUMpoCoQ — VOA Afrique (@VOAAfrique) July 18, 2022 ×

It was an internal trip between the city of Baidoa and the capital, and the aircraft belonged to Jubba Airways. According to airport officials who were mentioned by state media, both the passengers and the crew were successfully rescued. It's unclear what caused the crash just yet. Jubba Airways issued a brief statement recognising the occurrence and promising to provide further details "as it becomes available."

Also Read: Sri Lankan crisis: Economy lessons India can learn

The Fokker 50 is a twin-engined passenger aircraft from the 1980s produced by the same-named Dutch firm. The firm ran into financial problems and stopped producing the aircraft in 1997. Jubba Airways operated two Fokker 50s, both of which were bought more than 30 years ago, according to the aviation website Planespotters.net. According to airport officials, everyone on board the aircraft, which was arriving on a domestic flight from the interior city of Baidoa, successfully disembarked. No early reports of injuries or explanations for the crash's cause were made.

(with inputs from agencies)