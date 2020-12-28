Watch: Siberian bikini party at minus 39 Celsius

A video of a group of people wearing their swimwear and partying in the Siberian city of Tomsk at minus 39 Celcius has gone viral.

The party hosted by a group of Siberian men who could not wait for the summer, garnered a lot of attention on social media where some praised the youngsters for their bravery while others criticised them for their stupidity and callousness.

A video of the icy gathering was shared on the Facebook-owned social networking platform Instagram, featuring more than a dozen people in bikinis and colorful swim shorts dancing on a snow-covered central square in front of a decorated New Year's tree.

The fume coming from the revelers' mouths clarified that it was quite cold outside. The temperature in Tomsk at the hour of the shoot really dropped to walloping short 39 Celsius, as per a telephone highlighted in the recording.

The gig was planned to check the birthday of one of the members, who had purposely trusted that an especially cool day will make the chilly clip.

"The weather did its thing and gave us a record minus [temperature] for my idea," he wrote.

It's unclear whether any of the members in the video, which closed with the motto "Hang tight, individuals, summer's practically around the bend," required clinical consideration after the shoot. Yet, their accomplishment plainly dazzled watchers, with one analyst depicting it as "hot and cool, simultaneously."

Another composed that the individuals in the video were "simply insane," while some lamented that they hadn't been welcomed.

Tomsk local people likewise affirmed that the clip was not a hoax, and that it had been recorded on a totally freezing day.